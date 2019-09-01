Volunteers, along with the nine visually challenged people, sewing the world's largest jute bag in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Record. Photo/ANI
Coimbatore: 9 visually challenged people stitched 'world's largest jute bag' to make entry in Guinness Record

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:33 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): With an aim to make an entry in Guinness World Record and spread awareness about no-use of plastic, nine visually challenged people have stitched the "world's largest jute bag" measuring 66ft-tall and 33ft-wide in just five hours.
Members of the transgender community and students of a technical institute in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Friday have assisted the visually challenged people during the process of stitching the bag to make a record.
Speaking to ANI, Shashi Kala, the Chairman of Yuva Foundation, who orgainsed this attempt, said, "Nine visually challenged people from Yuva Foundation set out to make a Guinness World Record by sewing a 66-feet high and 33-feet wide jute bag without a handle. The jute bag was stitched to sensitise the people to stop using harmful plastic bags and switch to eco-friendly alternatives."
Alluding to the famed speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day where he urged the people and shopkeepers to eliminate the use of plastic bags completely, Shashi Kala said, "We have to launch a war against the plastic. This is the reason why our people have stitched a jute bag."
She added, "Through the attempt, we also want to prove it to the society that differently-abled people have their own ability and it is our responsibility to give them confidence and encouragement." (ANI)

