Coimbatore-based robotics engineer develops 'COVID-19 Smart Swab Robot'

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): A Coimbatore-based robotics engineer has claimed to develop a 'COVID-19 Smart Swab Robot' that can collect samples for COVID-19 test.

With an increase in testing in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Karthi Velayutham claims to have developed a prototype at Rs 2,000. The robot can operate using an app, ensuring social distancing. It takes two minutes to collect samples, informed Velayutham.



"It can be operated through a smartphone with the help of an app. It's a prototype, developed at Rs 2,000. It will take 2 minutes to collect samples. Currently, swab is collected manually. It is dangerous and can spread COVID," said Karthi Velayutham.

"If the government supports us and increases the test speed in our country using machine learning and within one minute we can collect samples from six patients and the swab collection nozzle will be sanitised automatically. It is fully automated and can be used in private and government hospitals and mobile vans," he added. (ANI)

