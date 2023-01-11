Coimbatore Blast Case: NIA conducts raid at premises of prime accused Jamesha Mubin

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at Jamesha Mubin's residence which is the prime accused in Coimbatore Blast Case.

25-year-old Jamesha Mubin's body was recovered from the blast site. He was a resident of Ukkadam. Mubin was charred to death in suspicious circumstances after an LPG cylinder inside a Maruti 800 he was driving exploded near a temple in Coimbatore around 4 am on October 23.

NIA officials said that the search operation was conducted at midnight by the NIA team for around half an hour.

All the five accused were brought to Mubin's residence during the search operation. They were all present with Mubin at his house before the blast night, the officials added.

According to the investigating agency sources, all the accused arrested were under NIA Custody in Chennai and were brought to Coimbatore on Tuesday for further investigation.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu police informed that during a search at Mubin's residence in the Kottaimedu area in Ukkadam, they recovered chemicals like potassium nitrate, aluminium, and sulfur, which are used to make crude bombs.

"We have also recovered nails and ball bearing from the spot where the explosion happened. We have identified the source of the cylinders and the car. This could not be a suicide attack," the police said.



On October 25, the police arrested five people in connection with the blast who were identified as Mohammad Thalka, 25, Mohammad Asarudheen, 25, Muhammad Riyaz, 27, Feroz Ismail, 27, and Mohammad Navaz Ismail, 27.

On October 27, the Central government ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the October 23 Coimbatore LPG cylinder explosion in a car, considering the possibility of cross-state developments and the role of international elements in the investigation.

The Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the order a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended an NIA probe.

A top government official said that the "NIA will take over the case very soon".

Stalin, in a recommendation letter, to the MHA had requested on Wednesday to transfer the investigation of the case related to the car cylinder explosion in the Ukkadam area in Coimbatore to the NIA and directed police to ensure security in Coimbatore.

Stalin's recommendation followed a detailed review meeting held on Wednesday at the Head Office under the Chief Minister's leadership regarding the case's ongoing investigation.

Tamil Nadu Police so far has arrested five people in connection with the case, and have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to police, Mubin was an engineering graduate and has been previously questioned by the NIA in 2019 for alleged terror links. His name is mentioned as the primary accused in the case. (ANI)

