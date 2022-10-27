Coimbatore blast case: Probe indicates accused bought explosive substances online

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Coimbatore Police, who are probing the car explosion case, suspect that the explosive materials which were seized from the house of the deceased were purchased online from popular e-commerce websites.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Balakrishnan on Wednesday said that the ingredients that were recovered from the spot were used for making low-explosive bombs.

"We are trying to find who all are connected to their plot and execution of the conspiracy and how explosive materials were purchased. Some of the investigation done so far indicates that Jamesa Mubin had bought many items through Amazon and courier services. We are investigating all the angles. When we visited Mubin's residence, outside his house a few Amazon empty boxes were found," Balakrishnan said.

The probe indicates that he bought some of the items online. We are investigating all the angles," said Coimbatore Police Commissioner.

He said that apart from the arrest that has been made, the police have been questioning people and trying to keep the investigation open to find out all possibilities.

The police official further said that the materials that were seized from the house of the deceased indicated that there was an intention to make more bombs.

"We have invoked UAPA. The materials recovered from the deceased's house are the ingredients for making low-explosive bombs. It indicates an intention to make more such bombs. The Forensic team has taken the samples. Once the report comes, it can be ascertained what kind of explosives were used," Balakrishnan told ANI.



Speaking about the day of the incident, the CP said, "The officers were on duty next to the scene of the crime. They saw a vehicle slowing down and when they tried to approach the area, they heard a loud blast in which a car went into flames. They immediately called up the fire service and barricaded the area. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the priest there."

He added that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended the NIA probe into the incident and the police will follow the procedure once they get all communication.

"Tamil Nadu CM has recommended NIA probe. Once we get all communication, we will follow the procedure. As of now, the accused have been taken into custody. We will be doing a custodial investigation and the investigation will proceed till such time," he said.

In the recommendation letter, Stalin asked to transfer the investigation of the case related to the car cylinder explosion in the Ukkadam area to the NIA and continued to ensure security in Coimbatore.

Stalin's order followed a detailed review meeting held earlier in the day at the Head Office under the leadership of the Chief Minister regarding the ongoing investigation of the case.

The five people arrested on Monday night were Mohammad Thalka, 25, Mohammad Asarudheen, 25, Muhammad Riyaz, 27, Feroz Ismail, 27, and Mohammad Navaz Ismail, 27.

The deceased was identified as Jamesa Mubin, a resident of Ukkadam.

Since the explosion occurred in Ukkadam, a communally sensitive area, the state's top police officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu and Additional DGP (law and order) Thamarai Kannan, rushed to the spot.

The DGP on Sunday said the police found materials used to make explosives in Mubin's house in Ukkadam. They seized 75 kgs of potassium nitrate, charcoal, aluminium powder and sulphur which can be used to make explosives. (ANI)

