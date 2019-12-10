Coimbatore-bound IndiGo flight suffers technical snag in Chennai

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A Coimbatore bound Indigo flight suffered a technical snag on Tuesday just hours before the take-off.

The flight was scheduled to leave the Chennai airport at 6:15 in the morning.

All the passengers were stranded at the airport.

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was amongst the 147 passengers. The delay affected his schedule and hence he had to cancel his trip to Coimbatore. He later left for Delhi on an Air India flight at around 10 am.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

