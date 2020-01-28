Coimbatore doctors remove huge hairball from teen's stomach

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A 13-year-old underwent surgery for the removal of a huge hairball from her stomach at VGM Gastro Centre in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The teenage girl, who has not been named, was in trauma, which caused her to eat her own hair.

The doctors removed 500 grams of hair from the girl's stomach.

"We had found after an endoscopy that the size of the hairball was big. We later operated on the girl and removed the hair. I request parents to take the utmost care of their children and notice their behavioural change," said Gokul Kripa Shankar, Gastroenterologist at VGM Gastro Centre.

The teenage girl is now recovering from her surgery but it is still unclear whether she will get psychiatric support. (ANI)

