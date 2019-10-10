Coimbatore: DRI foils smuggling attempt, seizes 23,310 packets of foreign-made cigarettes

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized foreign-made cigarette worth Rs 69.93 lakh at Coimbatore International Airport and detained five people for attempting to smuggle the same.

The five accused were carrying 23,310 packets of such cigarettes while they were intercepted by the officials at the airport.

"On the basis of specific information that Mohammed Akbar Ali, Ansarali, Abdul Khadir, Kalander Hyder Ali, and Shahul Hameed arriving from Colombo on Tuesday will be carrying cigarettes of foreign origin in commercial quantity in concealment, the officers of DRI kept strict vigilance at the Coimbatore International Airport following which said passengers were identified and intercepted," said DRI in a press statement.

On investigation, the accused admitted that they are engaged in the smuggling activity for the monetary consideration and they were primarily traders.

A total of 23,310 packets (4,66,200 sticks) of cigarettes valued Rs 69,93,000, without the prescribed statutory and pictorial warning printed on them were seized from the arrested accused.

Further investigation is under process. (ANI)

