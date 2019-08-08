Coimbatore station building collapses, two dead

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Two persons died, while three sustained injuries when a railway parcel service building at Coimbatore railway station">Coimbatore railway station collapsed in the early hours of Thursday due to the incessant rains.

Those injured were rushed to a government hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days. (ANI)

