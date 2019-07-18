Coimbatore: Traffic police gets body-worn cameras

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): In an attempt to further curb traffic violations and have better surveillance on roads, Coimbatore traffic police personnel have been provided with ultra-modern body-worn cameras.

The department has provided 70 body-worn cameras to traffic personnel. The cameras designed to be worn by traffic police personnel captures traffic violations and incidents of crime and transmit the visuals to the control room immediately.

Launching the initiative, Coimbatore Commissioner of Police Sumeet Saran said, "We have plans to issue similar cameras to other police officers as well". (ANI)

