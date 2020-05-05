Coimbatore's class 4 student donates her saving in CM Relief Fund

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): A class 4 student from Coimbatore, along with her brother and sister, on Monday handed over their savings amounting to Rs 7,000 to Chief Minister Relief Fund for fighting COVID-19.

The student and her siblings handed over their contribution to Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,550 people have detected tested positive for COVID-19, of which 1409 have been cured and 31 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

