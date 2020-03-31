Coimbatore's fish market closed after social distancing norm violated

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Days after violating social distancing norms, all shops at a fish market in here were closed on Monday after strict instructions were given by the police and corporation officials.

This move comes after people were violating social distancing norms while buying food items at the market during the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, 17 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu, taking the count of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 67, Tamil Nadu Health Department stated on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1,071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

