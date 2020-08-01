Coimbatore's flag making business takes a hit due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI): With Independence Day around the corner, the business of flag making in Coimbatore is adversely affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Talking to ANI, Rajendra, a flag maker from Coimbatore said, "Usually we get orders in bulk ahead of Independence Day, but this year we have received fewer orders."

He added, "Usually we begin our flag production from the month of March. We used to work day and night to meet our order. Earlier we have received orders from various districts across Tamil Nadu, as well as neighbouring states like Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh among others. But, this year in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, we could not get enough orders and have to reduce the production."

He also urged the government to ask people to hoist the flags at their home so that the business could get some momentum.

"We urge the government to ask people to hoist flags at their homes on August 15. With all public functions being cancelled and schools being closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, our sales have reduced drastically," said Rajendra.

Tamil Nadu government had extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

There will be complete lockdown on all Sundays (August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30), according to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government. (ANI)

