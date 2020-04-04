COIVD-19: Andhra govt's chief whip holds constituency level meet, ask officials to remain alert

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Saturday held a constituency level review meeting at Tehsildar office in Rayachoti town and directed officials to remain more alert for the next two weeks in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

During the video conference with concerned officers, Reddy lauded them for providing their services during the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moreover, donations for corona charitable trust were received during this meeting. Local stone crushers association, local private education institutes association, and others have contributed donations worth Rs over Rs 9.7 lakh.

The Chief Whip has given Rs 1 lakh cash for journalists from the trust fund. He also provided 100 sanitisers and 200 masks for journalists.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 161 people tested positive for COVID-19 so far, including 1 cured and 1 death. (ANI)