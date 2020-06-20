Col Santosh Babu's family welcomes Telangana CM's support

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): The family of Col Santosh Babu, who died during the clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, has welcomed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to give financial support to them.



"I just came to know that Telangana Chief Minister has announced a heart-warming message and has taken an important decision of giving financial support not only to my family, but also to the families of jawans who sacrificed their life for our country," said Col Santosh Babu's wife Santoshi.

"Talking about the decision, I would like to say that I would utilize this for my children's future and I would concentrate on how to make their life better and secured," she added.

Col Santosh Babu's father Upender said, "I have just watched the television and came to know about the announcement which our Chief Minister KCR made. I am very thankful to him for taking this decision by giving us financial support."

The Telangana Chief Minister announced that Col Santosh Babu's family will get Rs 5 crore, a residential plot and Group 1 job to his wife.

The state government also announces Rs 10 lakh each to the other 19 soldiers who were martyred in Galwan Valley, according to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

KCR said, "The entire country should stand by the Military personnel guarding our country's borders. We have to support those Martyred in their line of duty and help personnel's family members. With such acts, one should instill self-confidence among the army personnel and security to the family members. We have to send a message that the entire country is with them."

"The Central government extends help to those martyred. But the states should also to extend their help. It is only then that the army personnel and their family members would have confidence that the country is standing by them. Exhibit the symbol of unity. Though there are problems with the Corona Virus, one should cut expenditure somewhere and work for the welfare of the defence forces," the CM said this while interacting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's videoconference. (ANI)