Col Santosh Babu's wife feliciated by Army on AWWA foundation day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash was felicitated by the Army on the occasion of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Foundation Day at Officers Mess of Basantar Brigade in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Santoshi, speaking to ANI, said, "Today, I have visited the Brigade Officers families who have been supportive since the beginning."

"We have been treated like a family here and I feel proud to be an Army officer's wife. It is because of Army, we feel safe in the country," Santoshi said.

Recently, she was appointed as Deputy Collector.

According to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi at Pragathi Bhavan on July 22.

He instructed the officials concerned to give posting to Santoshi in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

On this, Santoshi said, "We are also supported by the Central and State Government. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given me an opportunity, where I will prove myself." (ANI)

