Cold day condition to continue till tomorrow in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday morning and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Talking to ANI, Anand Sharma, Additional Director General, IMD said the minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung area, is three degrees lower than normal temperature. While on the other hand, the maximum temperature is seven degrees lower in the national capital.

"Cold day conditions expected to continue today and tomorrow (Saturday) after that the temperature in the national capital is expected to increase," he said.

Sharma further informed that in last season, during December 15 there was a cold wave in the capital that had extended till January. "It was a longer wave, but this season so far we have not seen anything of that sort."

Delhiites may get relief from the cold wave around December 20.

It is considered to be cold day when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degree Celsius and cold wave happen when it is below 4.5 degrees. (ANI)