Cold day conditions likely to continue over northwest India for 4-5 days

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Dense to very dense fog, cold day conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next 4-5 days, Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

A severe cold day was observed on Tuesday over most pockets of Punjab, some pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, due to the persistence of fog and low cloud coverage.

IMD said that the cold wave conditions will very likely continue over northwest India during the next three days and thereafter, decrease in intensity.

It warned about difficult driving conditions, chances of traffic collisions, train delays, flight cancellations and tripping of power lines due to the weather conditions.

People having asthmatic problems can suffer from shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing, and irritation and infection in the eyes.

IMD suggested people to carry essential items like water and medicines for long journeys and drive safely using fog lights. It also advised people to check with railway, airlines, state transport, and ferry service operators for journey schedules. (ANI)