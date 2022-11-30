Cold wave conditions likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): With parts of Madhya Pradesh having witnessed a cold wave, the weather office has predicted that temperatures in several regions of the state will dip further.



Officials said that the temperature is likely to drop to single digits at some places. Raisen and Nowgong have already recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

The temperature in Bhopal would go down to 11 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature in Umaria is likely to dip to 8 degrees Celsius, SN Sahu, a senior scientist with the Metrological Department said.

The temperatures in several parts of state is going to dip further within the next two-three days, officials said. (ANI)

