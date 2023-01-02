Cold wave conditions likely to continue over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said that dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.

Earlier on Sunday, the forecast department said that minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.



As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

It also said, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India."

IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (78 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD on Sunday.

The IMD said below-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of south peninsular India and some pockets of central India where above-normal to normal rainfall is expected. (ANI)

