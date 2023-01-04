New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Cold wave continues to grip Delhi on Wednesday morning causing the temperature to dip in the national capital and adjoining areas.

Dense fog causing low visibility and therefore slow vehicular movement continued on Wednesday in different parts of Delhi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement, dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days.

It said, "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter."

People in the wee hours were seen huddled around the bonfire.

"My shop gets opened 5 A.M. For survival I have to overcome the cold," an e-rickshaw mechanic who was seen around the fire told ANI.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India. (ANI)