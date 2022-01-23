Cold wave continues to prevail over North India

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh for the next few days.

As per the agency, heavy rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Light intensity rain/drizzle has been predicted over parts of Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Delhi-NCR received rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The met department has said that the national capital recorded nearly 70 mm of rainfall in January this year, the highest in the month in the last 32 years.



IMD has also said that minimum temperatures are above normal by 5-7°C over Gujarat; 3-5°C over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and by 1-2°C over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal and near normal over rest parts of north India.



IMD had also predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and fall by 4-6°C thereafter.

On Sunday morning, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla received fresh snowfall.

IMD has said that fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/hailstorm is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-ChandigarhDelhi, Uttar Pradesh today.

Meanwhile, a cold wave also prevailed in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur today. People were seen comforting themselves around bonfires. The met department said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh.



Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received fresh snowfall on Sunday.

Because of the prevailing weather conditions, at least 13 trains are running late and therefore arriving late in Delhi today. (ANI)

