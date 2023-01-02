Cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in parts of Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 2 (ANI): Cold wave and fog conditions continued to prevail in parts of Kolkata, lowering visibility in many areas on Monday.



Meanwhile in Delhi, after a brief respite on New Year, cold wave conditions returned to the national capital on Monday and people were found huddled around bonfires along the roads to beat the bone-chilling conditions.



"It is very very cold. One cannot survive without sitting near the fire," said a watchman who was seen near a bonfire near Mata Sundri road in the New Delhi area.

"I leave my place for work at around 5 am in the morning. Sitting near the fire is the only respite in the cold weather," said another man waiting near the bonfire.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

