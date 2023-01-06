Cold wave grip over north India to continue into next week, fog delays 26 trains

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Cold wave conditions and a dense fog is being witnessed all over North India and according to the India Metrological Department (IMD), similar conditions will continue in the first half of the next week as well.

Cold to severe cold conditions are very likely in many pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during 1st half of the next week, in a few places over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan and Bihar during the next 48 hours, as per IMD.

Amid the prevailing cold-wave">cold wave and fog conditions in the national capital, people were seen lighting up bonfires to find respite.



Keeping in view the biting cold-wave">cold wave night shelters have been arranged for the homeless people of Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department, due to the continued prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in many pockets during night or morning hours. The area affected would be over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh 1st half of the week. Dense fog will continue thereafter in isolated pockets over Rajasthan.

"Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over North Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam &



Meghalaya and Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 1 st half of the week; over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 24 hours," as per the IMD.

"197 shelter homes have been built across Delhi," said Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board member Vipin Rai while speaking to ANI.

"250 temporary tents are set up in different areas of Delhi, in which beds, blankets, etc. are arranged for people to stay. Kashmere Gate, AIIMS, Yamuna Pusta, Bangla Sahib etc. are the areas where tents have been set up," he said.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, people are facing a lot of trouble due to dense fog and cold-wave">cold waves in Bathinda city.

"There is a lot of fog in Bathinda. One person is not able to see another person. There is a lot of difficulty in commuting," said a local.

Meanwhile, trains have been running late due to excess fog and low visibility. As many as 26 trains have been running late.

"Darbhanga - New Delhi Clone Special, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town -Delhi Farakka Express, Banaras- New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Howrah - New Delhi Poorva Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express, Madhupur-Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Superfast Express, Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Rajendra Nagar Terminal -New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express, among others," as per information from Indian Railway. (ANI)

