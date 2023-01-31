Cold wave "unlikely" in North West India this week: IMD

New Delhi [India] January 31 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the cold wave in North West India is "unlikely" in the next five-six days.

"Two days back, there was one active western disturbance which has caused rainfall and snowfall at most places over the Himalayan regions. Even we reported 50 to 60 cm of snowfall. Even the plains of Northwest India Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh also experienced rainfall activity, and even NCR also experienced rainfall activity. Now we expect that the western disturbance has moved away," an IMD Scientist Dr Naresh told ANI.

The cold wave conditions abated in some parts of north India on Sunday and Monday.



After heavy rain on Sunday in many parts of north Indian states, the weather department on Monday said that a mercury dropped by two to three degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR.

The north-westerly winds prevail at lower levels. As a result, what will happen the temperatures which is prevailing something around 10 degrees at many places around Northwest India, will most likely fall by one to two degrees and thereafter a fresh western disturbance is approaching which is feeble and cause light or more dead snowfall over the high reaches of Himalayas only. But it influences the temperature of Northwest India as a result temperature will again rise by maybe two to three degrees after 48 hours in Northwest India'.

Talking about the temperature, Dr Naresh said that in the coming days, the minimum temperature is expected to reach 10 degrees while the maximum would be 20. (ANI)

