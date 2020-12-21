'Cold weather doesn't bother us': Devotees take holy dip in Ganga

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Braving winter chill and cold wave conditions, devotees were seen taking a holy dip in the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

"Cold weather doesn't bother us. It's our faith in Ganga ji that brings us here daily. We will continue to take a dip in the Ganga river," said Shivakant Soni, a devotee.



Devotees here were seen taking a dip in the river in large numbers today morning. People across the state are yet to get relief from the prevailing cold wave conditions.

"Gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius very likely over plains of Northwest and adjoining Central India. No Cold Day conditions likely to prevail over Northwest and adjoining Central India during the next two days except East Uttar Pradesh," IMD stated in its bulletin today.

The current spell of cold wave/cold say conditions and dense to very dense fog is likely to continue at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh on 21st December and at isolated places over the same area during the subsequent two days. (ANI)

