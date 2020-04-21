Collaborated with Dominos to do something special for jawans working round the clock: Raipur DIG

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Raipur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) on Monday said that they have collaborated with Dominos to do something "special" for their jawans fulfilling their duties round the clock at 50 check nakas across Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Taking to Twitter, Raipur DIG, Arif Shaikh posted a picture with Domino's delivery boys.

"We collaborated with @dominos_india to do something special for our jawans toiling 24x7 at 50 check Nakas across #Raipur. #grateful for their hard work #Salute.

#lockdown," he tweeted.

DIG Arif Shaikh was seen tying a handkerchief around his mouth while the Domino's delivery boys were wearing masks in the wake of COVID-19.

So far, Chhattisgarh has reported 36 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

