Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking at India-ASEAN Business Summit in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking at India-ASEAN Business Summit in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

Collaboration with ASEAN key to achieving India's USD 5 trillion target: Jitendra Singh

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that collaboration with ASEAN countries would play an important role in meeting the target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, while the contribution of North-Eastern states in this respect can also not be underestimated.
Addressing the inaugural session of two-day India-ASEAN Business Summit here, Singh said that India will soon achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy with the optimistic environment that has been created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The minister said that some of the breakthroughs made under the Prime Minister were never expected earlier.
He added that Modi has for long been reiterating the emphasis on closer and progressive collaboration with ASEAN countries and also focus on the development of North-Eastern region of India.
"This is important for business and trade development," Singh outlined.
The minister said the North East has unexplored potential, which needs to be tapped. He added that the new engine of the ASEAN collaboration has been spearheaded in the North-Eastern region.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador, Royal Thai Embassy and Chair of ASEAN region, Chutintorn Gongsakdi said: "We need to identify the opportunities available for us to do business in India."
The Ambassador emphasised upon connecting the connectivities including air, land and sea connectivity. He said that digital technology is an enabler of member economies and quoted examples of e-commerce regarding it.
The India- ASEAN Business Summit is based on the theme -- Today, Tomorrow, Together and is being organised to strengthen trade and investment flows with the ASEAN economies.
The objective of the conference is to enhance the trade trajectory between India and ASEAN nations to new highs.
Senior government officials from India and the ASEAN nations are interacting with the business community of India and ASEAN for the promotion of bilateral trade and investments.
The first day of the summit is having sessions on infrastructure and tourism sectors, IT/ITES, e-commerce and fintech and education and skill development, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and agriculture and food processing.
On the second day of the summit, B2B meetings will be organised along with a session on 'Focus Vietnam - Growing Trade and Commerce between India and Vietnam.'
Over 60 delegates from 10 ASEAN countries and more than 200 delegates from India are participating in the summit. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Odisha celebrates Boat festival on Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Large number of citizens in Odisha took part in the yearly ritual of boat festival which was celebrated with joy and religious fervour in the state on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:34 IST

We will definitely succeed: Sanjay Raut Tweets famous Poem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hi

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:53 IST

No misunderstanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the sta

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Prakash Javadekar gets charge of heavy industries ministry

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, just hours after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stepped down from the post citing moral grounds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 IST

TN: Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:38 IST

MHA commutes death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana; informs...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has commuted the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case. The orders have been conveyed to the Punjab and Chandigarh administrations.

Read More
iocl