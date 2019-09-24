Collapse of Thomas Cook will impact Goa tourism: CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the sudden collapse of the British tour operator Thomas Cook will affect the tourism industry in the state, adding that the government is taking steps to mitigate the impact.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Goa is a hub of the tourism sector. When one of the tourism companies collapses, then it affects the tourism industry. But we are in touch with different companies globally."

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said that the government will take necessary steps to increase tourism in Goa.

"Thomas Cook provides good services that are why many tourists come to Goa. Suddenly, it stopped to operate. We want to encourage tourism in Goa. We will take steps to increase tourism influx in Goa," he said.

Expressing concern over boosting tourism in the state, Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo said there is a need to bring other travel agents.

"Thomas Cook is bringing a lot of foreign tourists to Goa. It gave one of the best facilities. It is sudden collapse will affect tourism in the state. We need to bring in other travel agents who will bring direct flights to Goa," he said.

UK travel giant Thomas Cook has collapsed under a pile of debt after talks with creditors failed, stranding hundreds of thousands of travellers, but the move will not have any impact on its India operations.

The company said in a statement that its board concluded that it had no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect.

However, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) said in a statement that it is a completely different entity since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Canada-based multinational with varied interests across the globe.

"Post the transfer of its entire stake in TCIL to Fairfax, Thomas Cook UK ceased to be the promoter of Thomas Cook India Ltd from the said date. Since then, Thomas Cook UK has had no stake in TCIL," said it's Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon. (ANI)

