Collapsed building was issued notice, still people continue to live there: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday night visited Mumbai's Kurla where a four-storey building collapsed and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla on late Monday night. The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area.

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray told ANI.

He added, "Around five to seven people were rescued. All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone...In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren't troubled."



The fire brigade and police team reached the spot to rescue the trapped people from the debris.

"A 4-storey building collapses in Naik Nagar. Fire brigade team, and police at the spot as the rescue operation continues," Pravina Morajkar, Corporator told media persons here.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seven people have been rescued from under the debris and are now in stable condition.

"Seven people rescued from under debris are in stable condition; 20 to 25 are likely to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is still on," the Corporator added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

