Collecting scientific evidence, charge sheet in rape-murder case soon: Unnao SP

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Scientific evidence is being collected and a charge sheet will soon be filed in the court in connection with the case where a rape victim was set ablaze in Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Tuesday.

"The special team constituted to probe the matter is collecting scientific and other evidence in the matter. The charge sheet will soon be filed in the court," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said at a press conference here.

He also said that security is being provided to the family of the victim. "We have also received the post-mortem examination report from Delhi," added Vir.

District Magistrate Devendra Pandey, on the other hand, said that the administration is extending all possible assistance to the family of the victim.

"A cheque of Rs 25 lakh has been handed over to the family. We have also recommended that the government provide a home to the father and the brother of the victim," said Pandey.

After battling for life at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on the morning of December 5, died at 11:40 pm on December 6.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow to New Delhi for treatment. The woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. (ANI)

