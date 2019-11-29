Collector orders probe into students found tied to table in Andhra school

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The District Collector had initiated a probe into an incident, in municipal primary school in Masanampet area of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, in which three students were allegedly tied to a table as punishment.

The incident allegedly took place in the Masanampet locality of Kadiri on Thursday.

"The hands and legs of the three students from Class 3, 4 and 5 were tied with ropes, while the matter came to light in the evening," Kadiri Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ramasubbaiah told ANI.

Ramasubbaiah said that the school headmistress Sridevi informed him that she was not aware of the children being tied up in her room.

"She said she was busy in preparations of a government scheme 'Amma Vodi'. But her argument of not knowing about the boys being tied up in her room is not believable," said Ramasubbaiah.

Later, the mother of the fourth class student, however, gave a statement that she had herself tied up her son as he was attempting to run away from school. She said that she worked as domestic help and since there was nobody in the house who could take care of her child she wanted her child to be in school and so had tied him up.

The other two students claimed that some students of class 8 had tied them up. While the parents of one student was unavailable, the other child's parent who arrived to collect him did not give a statement.

Ramasubbaiah further said that during his inquiry of parents and teachers, they gave positive feedback about the headmistress. He said he will finish off the report and submit to district collector today. (ANI)

