College professor shot in Bihar's Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): A professor of Thakur Prasad Singh College was shot in broad daylight on Wednesday here in Patna under limits of Kankarbagh police station, police said.

According to police, the assailants shot Professor Shivnarayan Ram of TPS College.

The injured professor was shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

After receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

