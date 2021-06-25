Colleges in Hyderabad start COVID vaccination drive ahead of reopening on July 1

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): As Telangana lifts COVID-19 restrictions and reopens classes for educational institutes, universities in Hyderabad have stepped up the vaccination of students, non-teaching staff and faculty.

Colleges are gearing up to welcome students back to classrooms after several months of online classes and vaccination drives have been initiated to sure the safest environment for all those present on campuses.

In order to ensure that health is not compromised, colleges have also extended this service to family members and people who are not associated with the colleges.

Earlier on Saturday, the Telangana Cabinet completely lifted the COVID lockdown restrictions. The state cabinet decided to reopen schools and other educational institutions from July 1 so that students can attend physical classes.

With the combined efforts of the NSS (National Service Scheme) and a private hospital, this special vaccination drive has been opened at Arora's Degree and PG College as well as in the Methodist College, Hyderabad.

Both aim to vaccinate around 150 to 200 people every day.

"We had seen in the papers that vaccines are available in the state but are not being administered to the people promptly. Our principal supported the NCC's initiative and gave us the push we needed for this drive," said Suwarna Lakshmi, Senior Assistant Professor at Arora's Degree and PG College.

She added that the drive was being implemented in association with the TX hospital.

Doses of Covishield are being administered in this drive and beneficiaries are being charged as per the government's guideline with both online and walk-in registrations.

Students have lauded the college's initiative and believe that this will go a long way in keeping them and their families safe from the infection.

"Its a really good thing that the college has started this vaccination drive so that students can stay safe and the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled. Now that the government has said that offline classes should start, this is a must," said Gayatri, a student at Arora's Degree and PG College, after being administered her first dose. (ANI)