Collegiate and technical education dept signs MoU with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission to facilitate jobs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): To facilitate the future digital jobs in government institutions, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) on Thursday.

Minister of Higher Education, IT, BT and Science and Technology and Skills Development, Dr C.N Ashwath Narayana said the partnership envisions harnessing and enhancing collaborative initiatives between academia and industry.

"This collaboration would enable to organize future digital jobs drive exclusively for students of government institutions and to provide career counselling and guidance to students in government institutions leading to meaningful internships, projects, and placements," he explained.



"This would help to conduct workforce research for industries in regions 'Beyond Bengaluru' and facilitates industry talks, mentoring seminars, and workshops for students, faculty, etc. It also plays a role in establishing incubation centres, centres of excellence in government institutions," the Minister listed out.

This MoU will enable support development of relevant curriculum, enhancing infrastructure for teaching among other things, Guiding young entrepreneurs, especially in rural Karnataka through mentorship and talent development, Narayana stated.

The MoU is expected to chiefly benefit students studying in 92 polytechnic and 14 engineering government institutions. (ANI)

