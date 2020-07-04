Combat COVID-19: Jyotiradtiya Scindia urges people to wear masks, wash hands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): BJP MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Friday urged people to take necessary precautions such as wearing masks, and washing and sanitising hands in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

While addressing citizens of the state (virtually) on the occasion of completion of 100 days of BJP-led government in the state, he advised people to take necessary precautions while sharing his personal experience.

"I request each and everyone to wear mask, wash and sanitise their hands. We have to take precautions for ourselves, our families, and our people. I am saying this to you because I have suffered myself. It took me 30 days," said Jyotiradtiya Scindia.

In his address, he said that the lockdown was a great step that saved many lives. "During lockdown, it was said that 'Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai' and after lockdown, it changed to 'Jaan bhi, Jahan bhi'." (ANI)

