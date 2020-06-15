Combat COVID-19: Karnataka to celebrate 'Mask Day' on June 18

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that the state government will celebrate 'Mask Day' on June 18 to spread awareness about the importance of masks to contain COVID-19 spread.

The 'Mask Day' will be celebrated in all district headquarters and taluks.

"The state government will celebrate Mask Day on June 18 to spread awareness about masks and its importance. The Mask Day will start from Ambedkar statue, Vidhana Soudha. Film actors and sports personals also will be present in the programme. It will be celebrated in all district headquarters and taluks as well," Yediyurappa said in a press conference.

"We will take strict action against those who are not maintaining social distancing. A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed on those for not wearing a mask in public places," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that 44,000 tests have been done in the state and the government is doing 7,100 tests for every 10 lakh people.

"We are doing 7,100 tests for every 10 lakh people. Out of 7,000 cases, 4,386 are from Maharashtra and 1,340 contacts of persons who returned from Maharashtra. 216 are international passengers, 87 are from Delhi, 67 from Tamil Nadu and 62 from Gujarat," he said. (ANI)

