Combat COVID-19: Kerala Health Ministry gets automatic hand sanitsing machine 'SANICAFE'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, Centre for Development in Advanced Computing, Thiruvananthapuram under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has donated an automatic hand sanitising machine 'SANICAFE' to the state health department.

The machine has been donated to Health Minister KK Shailaja.

"The machine works by detecting the presence of the person passing near the 'SANICAFE', giving an audio/visual signal to the person to clean the hand. The machine dispenses sanitiser without the need for the person to touch it," said Hemant Darbari, Director General of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

As many as 7,006 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported in Kerala on Saturday, while 3,199 patients recovered from the pandemic, the state government said.

As per it, while 1,14,530 patients have now recovered, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 52,678.

"7006 new COVID-19 cases, 3199 recoveries and 21 deaths reported in Kerala on Saturday. So far, 1,14,530 patients have recovered; the number of active cases now at 52,678," the Kerala Government said in a release. (ANI)