Combat COVID: IMA thanks PM Modi for announcing centralised vaccine drive

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) headquarters on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing centralised vaccine drive.

In a statement, the IMA also promised to 'strive hard' with the government and support the vaccination drive to the doorstep of every needy individual.

"IMA HQ profusely thanks our Prime Minister for his innovative important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by Government of India itself in this pandemic. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive," the statement, signed by National IMA President Dr JA Jayalaal, said.



He added, "In this unique moment, the IMA will strive hard with the government with all our manpower to support and carry forward the vaccination to the door steps of every needy individuals."

The IMA also expressed confidence that with this altruistic initiative and by adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour, the third COVID wave will be faced positively and the country will come out of the pandemic crisis shortly.

In a significant decision, the Prime Minister today announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent of COVID-19 vaccines that was to be done by states.

The decision will be implemented in two weeks time, by June 21.

"A decision has been taken today that 25 per cent of vaccination work that was with states, that responsibility will also be taken by the Centre. It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," PM Modi said. (ANI)

