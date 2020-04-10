Combating Corona: Rajasthan bans spitting pan, tobacco in public places

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): Spitting pan and chewed tobacco was banned in Rajasthan on Friday, in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Considering the health and safety of public and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government is banning the spitting in public places by people after chewing pan, tobacco and other products," read the order by Rajasthan's health department.

Penal action will be taken against the violators of the new rule.

"It is commonly seen that people usually spit in public places after chewing pan, tobacco and other products, which may cause the spread of COVID-19. Hence, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this needs to be stopped," the order further stated.

The new measure, expected to help in curbing highy contagious coronavirus, has been put in place under Section 2 of Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act 1957.

As many as 57 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state over the last one day, including 15 from capital Jaipur and 12 from Banswara.

"Now, the total active cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan stands at 520," the state's health department said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,761.

Out of these, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured or discharged and migrated. (ANI)

