Combating COVID-19: 34-hour lockdown in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): In order to break the chain of COVID-19 spread, Jabalpur District Magistrate and Collector Bharat Yadav has announced 34-hour long lockdown in the district.

Yadav said: "The lockdown, which began from Saturday at 9 pm, will end on Monday at 7 am. This will impact the chain of virus and pause the community spread. For its success, I request everyone's support."

People have appreciated the decision of lockdown in the city. "In the wake of COVID-19 spread, it is important to shut down everything," said Subodh, a city resident.

Shashwat Verma, another city resident, said: "It's a good decision to shut down all the markets on the same day." (ANI)

