Combating COVID-19: 64,426 patients cured, recovery rate pegged at 42.4 pc

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has been pegged at 42.4 per cent as per the statement of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued on Wednesday.

"A total of 1,51,767 cases have been reported from the country in which 64,426 persons have been cured and the recovery rate is pegged at 42.4 per cent," said the Ministry.

The Health Ministry further informed the fatality rate in the country is 2.86 per cent whereas the world average is 6.36 per cent.

With regard to the testing capacity in the country, the Ministry said that 624 labs are carrying out COVID-19 tests. The Health Ministry also informed that over 1.16 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday.

"The testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 government laboratories and 189 private laboratories (total of 624 labs). Cumulatively, 32,42,160 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,16,041 samples were tested yesterday," the ministry informed.

According to the Health Ministry, health infrastructure for the management of COVID-19 patients has been 'ramped up.'

"As of May 27, 930 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,747 isolation beds, 20,355 ICU beds and 69,076 oxygen supported beds are available. 2,362 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,32,593 isolation beds, 10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 oxygen supported beds have been operationalised," said the Ministry.

"The Centre has also provided 113.58 lakh N95 masks and 89.84 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to States/UTs and Central institutions," added the Ministry. (ANI)