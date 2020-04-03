Combating COVID-19: 9,25,828 people surveyed under cluster containment task in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): A total of 9,25,828 people have been surveyed under the cluster containment task in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, said Maharashtra Health Department on Friday.

"In Maharashtra, 9,25,828 people have been surveyed under the cluster containment task. A total of 2,455 teams of the Health Department are working in various containment zones of the state," said the Health Department.

Earlier today, one more coronavirus case was reported from Dharavi in Mumbai.

Earlier, a 56-year-old man from Dharavi, who tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at Sion Hospital where he was admitted.

Maharashtra, as of Friday, has 423 cases of COVID-19, out of which Mumbai has reported 235 cases, according to the state's Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

