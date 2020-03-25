Combating COVID-19: Andhra CM reviews availability of essential items

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a review meeting with the officials on the implementation of lockdown and availability of essential commodities in the state.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to stagger the 'Rythu Bazars' in both urban and rural areas to avoid the rush and also permit the shops to operate from 6 am to 1 pm. 'Rythu Bazars' will be spread to all areas for the people's convenience.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said the people are following the lockdown instructions to a large extent but they are coming on to roads for essential items.

"Precautions for maintaining social distancing have to be taken at every decentralised outlet and officials have to make sure at all outlets. People are requested to follow the lockdown and remain indoors for safety. Only one person from a family has to come out for getting essential items not exceeding the radius of 3-km," Chief Minister Reddy.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to stay at home and cooperate with the state in controlling the spread of coronavirus. He also said that Section 144 of CrPC is being implemented across the state and strict action will be taken against those defying these instructions. (ANI)

