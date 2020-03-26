Combating COVID-19: Andhra Irrigation Minister, Nellore Rural MLA create awareness among public about lockdown

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar and Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy created awareness among the public on Thursday about the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

Kumar and Reddy stood at VRC Centre in Nellore city and counselled the passers-by.

They appealed to the public not to come out of houses until and unless there is any emergency. They requested the public to cooperate in prevention of and containing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

