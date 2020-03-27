Combating COVID-19: Anganwadis in Haryana to supply dry ration at doorsteps

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Friday said that all the Anganwadis in the State have been directed to ensure the supply of dry ration of one month at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries during the next three days.

The Finance Department is releasing Rs 500 crore to all the municipalities to effectively deal with the present crisis and all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) would ensure that the funds are used only for maintaining essential services, she added.

Arora was presiding over the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee here today.

She said that for the smooth distribution of dry ration to the beneficiaries of Anganwadis, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) would be authorised to issue area and date bound passes to the Anganwadi workers.

Apart from this, detailed instructions have been issued by the Police Department regarding the uninterrupted movement of trucks carrying essential items. Three DSPs have been deputed round the clock in the control room set up in Panchkula so as to ensure that the movement of vehicles carrying essential items is not hindered.

Apart from this, Director, Industries and Commerce, Dr Saket Kumar would be the Nodal Officer for redressing the transit and other related problems of industries of essential goods and services.

Arora directed the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to prepare the list of disabled, destitute and orphan children so that the officers and officials of the department could personally visit them to enquire about their wellbeing and ensure that they are getting all necessary facilities.

It was also informed that in view of retirements this month, if the Deputy Commissioners, Heads of the Departments and Additional Chief Secretaries want the services of any employee to be extended, their services would be extended with the prior approval of the competent authority on case to case basis.

It was also informed that there is enough stock of Dal and mustard oil available in the state. The District Food and Supplies Controllers have been directed that in case any private wholesaler required the stock of pulse and mustard oil, they could place their orders to NAFED.

Similarly, all the oil mills in the state are operational and any wholesaler could get required stock by placing the order. The free ration for the month of April 2020 to be given to those living below poverty line and poor people of other categories would reach to the concerned depot by April 5, 2020. (ANI)

