Combating COVID-19: Army's Northern Command launches multiple helpline in J-K, Ladakh

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): As part of continued preparation and response for COVID-19, Army's Northern Command intensified measures to combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Furthering its efforts, the Army has established multiple telephone helplines to provide information and assistance to the Awaam. With the spread of novel coronavirus, there is a sense of uncertainty among the population, as many are not sure what measures to take to safeguard themselves and their family," an official statement said.

"There have been series of fake social media uploads creating panic among people. To this effect the Army, has been undertaking intense awareness campaigns updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic through various platforms," the statement added.

It said these initiatives are meant to ensure that the individuals do not become unwitting carriers of the virus and are well informed about the various preventive measures to be adopted.

"In order to help the Awam to manage stresses related to COVID -19 and to provide immediate relief to those seeking advice, Helplines numbers have been activated across the UT of J&K. These helplines are a critical resource for the Awaam and will ensure addressing the questions of concerned residents and providing the most up-to-date information resource," it said. (ANI)

