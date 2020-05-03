Combating COVID-19: ASI with Gurugram Police stitches masks, distributes them among people

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 3 (ANI): Be it enforcing lockdown or helping the needy, policemen have been at the forefront of India's fight against Coronavirus.

Parveen Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Gurugram Police too is contributing to the fight. He is stitching masks at home and distributing them among the public in a bid to combat COVID-19.

"I know how to stitch, so I started making masks with my sister's help. I have made around 300-400 masks till now," said Kumar.

According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 5:00 AM on Sunday, 360 cases have been reported from Haryana with 227 cured/migrated/discharged and four deaths.

India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 37,776 on Saturday of which 26,535 are active cases. (ANI)

