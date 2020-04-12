Combating COVID-19: Assam CM chairs all-party meeting

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday chaired here an all-party meeting over COVID-19 situation in the State.

As of now, 29 cases of coronavirus including one death have been reported in the State.

In Arunachal Pradesh, women SHGs formed under the National Rural Livelihood Mission have donated Rs one lakh cash to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In Manipur, two new COVID-19 testing machines have been installed at VRDL, JNIMS. The Medical Directorate reviewed the availability of medicine hydroxychloroquine. A total of 15,000 tablets have reached the state and will be sold on the basis of medical prescriptions.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has said that all the 60 MLAs have decided to contribute 10 per cent of their salary for a year to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The press release further said: "Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has instructed officials of the Home Department to maintain a strict vigil along the borders to prevent the entry of persons without a permit. No new case of COVID-19 in Mizoram."

In Tripura, random checking of residents within one km radius of the first COVID-19 patient's home in Gomati district will be conducted. (ANI)

