Combating COVID-19: Bihar cancels all leaves of health workers till May 31

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Health Department of Bihar on Tuesday cancelled all leaves except maternity and study leaves of health workers till May 31 this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In order to contain the spread of coronavirus and monitoring of preventive measures, the Bihar Health Department has cancelled all leaves of health workers except maternity and study leaves," said the department in a statement.

The decision was taken after the State Health Society found that 362 doctors in 37 districts were absent from their duty in hospitals in this critical time of corona.

"After timely monitoring of health officers' presence in the hospital by the State Health Society, it was found that except Katihar, 362 doctors in 37 districts were absent from their duty following which the State Health Society has sought action against all the health officers under Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act 1897 for their negligence," added the statement. (ANI)

