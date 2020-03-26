Combating COVID-19: Bihar seeks more testing labs, ventilators

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to open more testing labs for coronavirus.

Pandey, who held a meeting with Dr Harsh Vardhan via video conferencing, told ANI: "I informed him about the quarantine and isolation facilities across the State."

"I also told him about Nalanda Medical College and Hospital that has been made a dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 800 beds. I have requested him to open testing labs at PMCH and GMCH with the help of ICMR," he said.

The minister said that he also stressed the need for logistic support and ventilator beds in the state. "Dr Vardhan has assured me that he will look into my request on priority," he added.

One more COVID-19 case has been reported in the state with a 20-year-old boy from Patna with no travel history, confirmed the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). The total number of positive cases in the state rises to seven.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 694 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Sixteen people have lost life due to COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

